World Central Kitchen ‘pauses’ operations as seven killed in Gaza air strike

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

World Central Kitchen has said it is “immediately” pausing its operations in the region after seven employees were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza's Deir Al Balah.

The team was killed while travelling through a deconflicted zone in armoured vehicles branded with the WCK logo, it said in a statement.

The group was hit while leaving a warehouse in Deir Al Balah despite co-ordinating its movements with the Israeli military, the organisation said.

“This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” said chief executive Erin Gore.

World Central Kitchen said it was "pausing our operations immediately in the region. We will be making decisions about the future of our work soon”.

The seven victims were from Australia, Poland, the UK and Palestine, as well as a dual citizen of the US and Canada.

Bloodied passports were seen on the bodies of the victims, wearing WCK-branded vests, in footage posted to social media on Monday night.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Australian citizen Lalzawmi Franckom was among the dead.

"This is completely unacceptable. Australia expects full accountability for the deaths of aid workers," Mr Albanese said, before offering his "sincere condolences" to her family.

Videos shared to WCK's social media showed victims of the strike working at a kitchen in Deir Al Balah last week, preparing thousands of meals for locals.

It said the space was being expanded to provide for more families in central Gaza.

Israel has said it has launched an investigation into the strike "at the highest levels," while army radio said the incident "is the worst Israel has seen in the war," citing an unnamed military source.

WCK is one of two charities organising humanitarian aid to Gaza through a maritime corridor as famine spreads across the enclave.

It worked with Open Arms to send the first aid ship via Cyprus last month.

The team had delivered 100 tonnes of food aid brought through the corridor shortly before their convoy was hit, the NGO said.

The pause in operations comes shortly after the UN warned famine is "imminent" in war-torn Gaza, where more than 32,800 people have been killed since October.

At least 30 people, mostly children, have died of starvation in recent weeks, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The Cypriot foreign ministry has called for a "swift and conclusive" investigation into the strike, saying international humanitarian law is "absolute."

"Humanitarian aid workers must always be respected and protected," it said.