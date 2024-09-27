Israeli armoured vehicles massed in northern Israel on September 27. Reuters
How Israel's bitter 2006 war with Hezbollah could shape possible Lebanon invasion

The new confrontation between Israel and the Iran-backed group is on track to be far more violent than their previous 34 day war

Robert Tollast
September 27, 2024