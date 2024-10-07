US President Joe Biden, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on July 25, 2024. AFP
October 7 anniversary: America’s year of failed diplomacy on Gaza

Washington has refused to rein Israel in as threat of regional war remains

Willy Lowry
Washington

October 07, 2024