Israel has offered a comprehensive new ceasefire proposal, Biden says

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel has offered a comprehensive new ceasefire proposal that would lead to an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and the start of reconstruction of the devastated enclave, President Joe Biden announced on Friday.

Mr Biden said the deal, which has already been presented to Hamas by Qatari mediators, would comprise three phases that would start with an immediate end to fighting.

"Israel has offered a comprehensive new proposal," Mr Biden said from the White House. "It's a road map to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages," he said.

The first phase involves a six-week "full and complete" ceasefire, Mr Biden said, and would include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

During that initial phase, Palestinians would be able to return to their homes, including in the north, and humanitarian assistance, including temporary shelters, would be delivered.

Subsequent phases would include a “permanent end to hostilities” while the final phase would focus on reconstruction.

"Finally, in phase three, a major reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence and any final remains of hostages who've been killed will be returned to their families," he said. "That's the offer that's now on the table."

Mr Biden urged Hamas to accept the deal, and said it was time for this war to end.

"At this point, Hamas no longer is capable carrying out another October 7," he said. "It is one of the Israelis' main objectives in this war, and, quite frankly, a righteous one."

Mr Biden said he expected resistance from some in Israel to the country’s new ceasefire proposal.

“I’ve urged the leadership of Israel to stand behind this deal, despite whatever pressure comes,” Mr Biden said, an apparent reference to the hardliners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet.

“To the people of Israel… I ask you to take a step back and think what will happen if this moment is lost. You can’t lose this moment.”

The Biden administration has been under tremendous pressure to push for an end to the conflict.

On Sunday, Israeli jets struck a camp of displaced Palestinians, in a “safe area” in Rafah, setting it ablaze and killing about 45 people.

Mr Biden had earlier said if Israel moved forward with its long-threatened invasion of Rafah, it would be a “red line”, and would prompt Washington to reconsider continued military support for the country.

Later today, I’ll deliver remarks on the Middle East.



Tune in here. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2024

The White House this week called Sunday's strike “devastating” and “heartbreaking” but said it did not amount to a full-scale invasion.

The Rafah operation has drawn global condemnation and widespread calls for Israel to cease its attacks.

Last week, the International Court of Justice, the UN's highest court ordered Israel to halt the offensive on the city, citing the “immense risk” to civilians.

Israel launched a massive assault on Gaza after a Hamas-led militants attacked Israeli communities on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 240.

Almost 36,300 Palestinians have been killed and more than 82,000 injured in Israeli strikes and ground attacks, the majority of them women and children.

Civilians ordered to flee eastern Rafah as Israel begins invasion – in pictures