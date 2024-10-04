Explosions rock Beirut's southern suburbs during an Israeli rocket barrage. AFP
Israel's bombing of Lebanon close to matching US 2003 'shock and awe' tactics in Iraq

Israeli military claims to have mounted 1,600 air strikes on first day of campaign to prepare for ground attack

Robert Tollast
October 04, 2024