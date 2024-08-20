Protesters and 'uncommitted' activists push Gaza as priority at DNC

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on the </b><a href="https://thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/18/us-presidential-election-2024-live/" target="_blank"><b>US election</b></a> The war in Gaza has become a major focus at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/19/dnc-2024-schedule-time/" target="_blank">Democratic National Convention</a>, where protesters and activists inside and outside the event have demanded an end to US support for Israel. President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>'s continued backing of Israel during the conflict has angered many in the US, and Democratic nominee <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> has inherited his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/14/kamala-harris-nasrina-bargzie-ilan-goldenberg/" target="_blank">political liability</a>. The "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/28/michigan-primary-uncomitted-biden-gaza/" target="_blank">uncommitted" voter movement</a>, which urged Democrats during the primaries to use their ballots to protest against the Biden administration's Gaza policy, said on Tuesday that it has updated its strategy now that there has been a change in the Democratic ticket. “But fundamentally, we do not want to wait until January 21 [after inauguration day] before the mass killing stops,” Abbas Alawieh, one of the leaders of the movement, told reporters at the DNC in Chicago. “We've been saying, the question is to President Biden, 'Do you want your final act to be sending more bombs to blow more children up?'” Minutes into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/20/biden-dnc-speech/" target="_blank">Mr Biden's </a>speech on Monday evening, a small group of delegates in the Florida section of the arena unfurled a large white banner that read “Stop Arming Israel”, with the text in the colours of the Palestinian flag. The sign was blocked by supporters waving "We Love Joe" signs and with lighting turned off. Video shared by reporters with <i>The Intercept</i> and <i>Zeteo</i> showed a DNC delegate hitting a protester with a hijab. The sign was taken away and those holding it escorted out of the building. “This was really a matter of being able to speak up for the community, and this was a moment where we have a massive audience,” Florida delegate Nadia Ahmad told <i>Democracy Now! </i>on Tuesday. “We were there specifically to confront President Joe Biden. We could have confronted any time at that convention, but we chose specifically during President Joe Biden's address, because he's the one who can stop this genocide by picking up the phone and making a phone call, and he has chosen not to do that.” Connecticut delegate Esam Boraey and activist Lauren Steiner also took part in the protest, independent political news publication <i>Drop Site</i> reported. Ms Ahmad carried the banner underneath her dress to get it past convention hall security, it reported. Photos showed other delegates in the arena silently holding their “not another bomb” pins up in the air and covering their mouths, some with “arms embargo now” written on their hands, during Mr Biden's address. Earlier in the day, thousands demonstrated in the streets of Chicago – with some breaking through a security fence and others trying to set up a protest camp at a nearby park – to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/19/democratic-national-convention-2024/" target="_blank">speak out against US support for Israel</a>. “Those protesters out in the streets have a point,” Mr Biden said in his address. “A lot of innocent people are being killed, on both sides.” Hamas-led October 7 attacks on southern Israel killed up to 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. Since then, Israeli military operations in Gaza have led to more than 40,000 Palestinian deaths, local health authorities say. “We'll keep working to bring hostages home and end the war in Gaza and bring peace and security to the Middle East,” Mr Biden said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/19/blinken-warns-of-last-opportunity-for-gaza-ceasefire-as-negotiations-falter/" target="_blank">Negotiations for a deal are continuing</a> this week. Earlier in the evening, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock made brief comments about Gaza and the conflict. Beyond protests, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/06/10/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-arab-american-vote-in-the-2024-us-election/" target="_blank">uncommitted voter movement</a> with 36 delegates has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/02/muslim-group-backs-harris-as-pro-gaza-delegates-vie-for-influence-in-democratic-party/" target="_blank">using its political power to keep Gaza at the forefront</a> in convention spaces. “We're being very reasonable, being good Democrats, we're being good political strategists,” Mr Alawieh said. Members held a first panel on Palestinians for human rights during the day on Monday. It featured speakers including founder of the Arab American Institute <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/08/15/us-election-democrats-harris-gaza-palestine-middle-east/" target="_blank">James Zogby</a>, former representative from Michigan <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/we-re-being-hunted-iraqi-christians-in-us-fear-deportation-after-death-of-jimmy-al-daoud-1.905936" target="_blank">Andy Levin</a> and California politician Hala Hijazi. The uncommitted movement is still trying to gain a DNC speaking slot to discuss Gaza, <i>The Intercept </i>reported on Monday, but there has as yet been no word from officials.