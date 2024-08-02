Muslim group backs Harris as pro-Gaza delegates vie for influence in Democratic Party

A US Muslim group that previously belonged to the “uncommitted” voter movement that is pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza has voiced its support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president.

The Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund – a national organisation focused on policy advocacy for urban communities, voter registration and turnout, civic education and leadership development – first told NBC News of its decision on Thursday.

It is believed to be the first Muslim group in the uncommitted movement to back Ms Harris after President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid and endorsed his Vice President for the party nomination.

The movement had urged Democratic voters during the primaries to mark the “uncommitted” box on their ballots in protest against Mr Biden and his support for Israel amid the Gaza war. An estimated 700,000 did so nationally.

Salima Suswell, founder of the BMLCF, told The National that Ms Harris has shown more support for Gaza than Mr Biden.

“Vice President Harris did come out to call for a ceasefire early on, back in March, and she has done so repeatedly,” she said.

“She's also expressed empathy as it relates to civilian life and the need to give aid to the people, and so we feel more comfortable that she will have a balanced approach to policy relating to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Ms Suswell, who worked on the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020, said the BMLCF's decision to join the uncommitted movement came from a growing “displeasure” and “disappointment” in the community over how the Biden administration was approaching the conflict.

Asked whether she is more optimistic about the situation in Gaza now that Mr Biden has dropped out, she said she is waiting to see what happens next.

“I think that we can't expect the Vice President, just because she's been endorsed by the President to be the nominee, we can't expect it just because she's running a campaign for president that she will all of a sudden be able to influence the current administration's policy around Gaza,” Ms Suswell said.

“She's still the Vice President, and she's going to serve at the pleasure of the President, and so we still need to be looking towards Biden and engaging his administration, his office, and putting pressure on them to do the right things that would lead to a ceasefire and an end to this war.”

Still uncommitted?

Ms Harris is now the presumed Democratic nominee, with her nomination set to become official on Monday.

The uncommitted movement received 36 delegates in the primaries, however, and members are reportedly trying to use them to some effect in the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

While the movement's delegates could not have stopped a Harris nomination, they are trying to keep the focus on issues around a Gaza ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis in the enclave and Palestinian rights.

CBS News and The Guardian reported on Thursday that the delegates have been negotiating with the DNC to participate in the convention, including a five-minute speaking time slot that could feature one of their delegates or Dr Tanya Haj-Hassan, a physician who has travelled for work in Gaza.

“I am not a politician but am hoping to provide moral witness to the delegates of the Democratic National Convention because an end to this military campaign [by Israel] is the only way to protect and preserve civilian life,” Dr Haj-Hassan said in a statement to CBS.

“It is vital that the most powerful decision-makers in the world hear first-hand accounts of the impact of our foreign policy decisions on civilians.”

CBS also reported that delegates are attempting to add wording in the Democratic Party platform that states support for a permanent ceasefire and an “immediate arms embargo on Israel's assault and occupation against Palestinians”.

The delegates have formally requested to have movement leaders speak with Ms Harris on their concerns about Gaza, The Guardian reported.

