Chicago Democratic National Convention 2024 faces backlash over Gaza war support

Thousands of anti-war protesters are expected to gather in Chicago on Monday as the Midwestern city hosts the Democratic National Convention. The March on the DNC is expected to lead to demands that the Democratic Party stop focusing on military aid to Israel and instead improve housing, health care and the environment. “Finally, the community is saying, at least the Palestinians and Arabs are saying, we are not voting for you this time,” Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesman for the march's coalition and chairman of the US Palestinian Community Network, told <i>The National.</i> “We have no interest as to what's going on inside the convention hall,” he said, adding that the coalition is there to tell Democrats to “stop the genocide” in Gaza and show that the party has “lost a huge section of your constituency … that you've taken for granted”. The convention is set to mark the final confirmation of Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/14/kamala-harris-nasrina-bargzie-ilan-goldenberg/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> and her running mate, Minnesota Governor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/06/who-is-tim-walz-the-minnesota-governor-picked-as-kamala-harriss-running-mate/" target="_blank">Tim Walz</a>, as the official Democratic nominees for the November 5 election – after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/22/joe-biden-steps-down-election-kamala-harris/" target="_blank">President Joe Biden's</a> decision to step aside from the race. Mr Biden dropped out after a poor debate performance against Republican nominee <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump,</a> which hardened doubts of his ability to win amid a mounting “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/28/michigan-primary-uncomitted-biden-gaza/" target="_blank">uncommitted</a>” movement that urged Democrats to refuse to back the President during the primaries over his support of Israel's war in Gaza. About three quarters of a million Democrats voted uncommitted in primaries across the US, notably in swing state <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/28/a-resounding-victory-in-michigan-rings-alarm-bells-for-biden-campaign/" target="_blank">Michigan</a>, home to a large Arab-American population. That movement is expected to make a significant show of force outside the convention halls: organisers are expecting a turnout of more than 10,000 protesters from across the country. When Chicago hosted the DNC in 1968, riots started when thousands of anti-Vietnam War protesters were met with a heavy-handed police response. Aisha, a Palestinian American, is travelling this week from Boise, Idaho, to take part in the march where she plans on waving a Palestinian flag. “It's about bringing awareness and like, showing that our voices are here,” Aisha told <i>The National</i>. “People are willing to travel across states, to tell the Democratic Party that we don't support genocide, we don't support this.” Chicago is home to the largest per capita Muslim population in the US. It is also home to Little Palestine, the Bridgeview neighbourhood in the south-west of Chicago. Many restaurants, stores, barbershops and coffee shops in Little Palestine have signs in Arabic and English. Since the Israel-Hamas war began, they also have been displaying Palestinian flags, “Free Palestine” signs and electronic billboards with the number of dead and wounded in the war. About 18,000 Palestinian Americans live in Cook County, where Chicago is located. Palestinian and Arab Americans said Mr Biden's decision to leave the race had not quelled the outrage towards his administration over its support for Israel since October 7. Meanwhile, protest organisers say tension has been simmering in the city over a hectic permitting process that they say is infringing on their right to free speech. The city last week granted permission for the coalition to use a shorter, less direct route than originally requested for the protest. The route will still be within “sight and sound” of the convention centre, a demand from organisers who say that is critical to their right to protest. The coalition on Friday had a legal victory, however, with the reversal of a previous decision to ban portable toilets, sound amplification and stages. Originally, the city argued these could be a risk to public safety, including concerns that tents or port-a-potties could hide illegal activities or weapons, or be used as weapons themselves. At the convention, a handful of uncommitted delegates are expected to attend, but questions remain over whether they will be formally allowed to speak. The full speaker list is still unknown, but US media reported that Mr Biden, former president Barack Obama, as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton, are among those expected to give addresses. The Uncommitted National Movement requested that the Democratic National Committee provide speaking time for them at the convention, but those requests appear unlikely to be granted. The protests are also campaigning for a wide range of progressive causes, including black justice, immigration, reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights and climate change issues. “We're coming together because we all feel abandoned by the Democratic Party,” Mr Abudayyeh said. The scope of Israel's war in Gaza, where more than 40,100 Palestinians have been killed since October 7 when 1,200 Israelis died during a Hamas incursion, has sparked a wave of activism on the Palestinian cause across a largely pro-Israel US. But this coalition does not surprise Mr Abudayyeh, a veteran of the movement for Palestine after about 25 years of community organising. “I've seen this support ever since I became an organiser,” he said. His family connection to progressive causes in the US runs generations deep. He said his parents were members of an Arab organisation mobilising on a range of causes including the movement for Puerto Rican representation, women's liberation and Native American sovereignty. “It's what I expected, because these are the people that I work with on a day-to-day basis.” Other demonstrations separate from the coalition are expected in Chicago, too, including a rally for the Poor People's Army.