The possibility of an Israeli attack on Iranian energy programmes such as its vast oil infrastructure and contentious nuclear sites could cause serious damage to the world's economy, analysts say. AFP

An Israeli strike on Iran energy would have global consequences

An energy war would cut supplies by 12 million barrels of oil a day, says Iran-backed Iraqi militia

Robin Mills
October 07, 2024

