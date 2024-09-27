Saudi Arabia announces coalition for two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> announced an international initiative to seek a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, on the sidelines of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/unga/" target="_blank">UN General Assembly</a> in New York. Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan unveiled the Global Alliance to Implement a Two-State Solution between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestine</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>, an initiative developed with the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and European allies. In a speech at the ministerial meeting on the Palestinian issue, Prince Faisal criticised Israel's argument behind killing more than 41,500 people in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/we-just-want-to-say-our-goodbyes-hopes-dashed-for-families-as-israel-releases-unidentified-bodies-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> since October 7, in retaliation for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a>'s attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200. “Self-defence cannot justify the killing of tens of thousands of civilians and the practice of systematic destruction, forced displacement, the use of starvation as a tool of war, incitement and dehumanisation, and systematic torture in its most heinous forms, including sexual violence and other crimes documented according to United Nations reports,” Prince Faisal said. The threat of a regional war persists as Israel and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> exchange cross-border attacks, Prince Faisal said. At least 700 people have been killed since Israel's escalation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> began, with the threat of a ground invasion looming. “We are witnessing these days a dangerous regional escalation that affects the sisterly Lebanese Republic and leads us to the risk of a regional war that threatens our region and the entire world,” Prince Faisal said. Israel denied claims that a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/israel-lebanon-un/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a> had been reached on Lebanon and said it was holding talks with US officials over a truce proposal. “We demand an immediate end to the ongoing war and all violations of international law, and to hold accountable all those who obstruct the peace process and to prevent them from threatening the security of the region and the entire world,” Prince Faisal added. He also criticised the “selective application” of international humanitarian law amid breaches of the “most basic standards of equality, freedom and human rights”, in an apparent reference to Israel's impunity. The establishment of a Palestinian state is a right and a basis for peace, he said, and not a final outcome in a “distant political process”. Prince Faisal praised a recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank">UN</a> resolution ordering Israel to end its occupation of Palestine. “We affirm our appreciation for the countries that recently recognised Palestine, and we call on all countries to be courageous and take the same decision, and join the international consensus represented by the 149 countries that recognise Palestine,” he said. “Implementing the two-state solution is the best solution to break the cycle of conflict and suffering, and enforce a new reality in which the entire region, including Israel, enjoys security and coexistence.”