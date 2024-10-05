Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approves Israeli air strikes on Beirut over the phone from New York on September 27. Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approves Israeli air strikes on Beirut over the phone from New York on September 27. Reuters

News

MENA

How Israel deceived western mediators on Lebanon ceasefire

Israel torpedoed a truce deal at the last minute to kill Hezbollah's leader and escalate its war in Lebanon, sources tell The National