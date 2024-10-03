Investigators from Lebanon's military intelligence inspect a site after an attack by two Israeli drones in Dahieh, Beirut. EPA
Hezbollah’s dominance raises questions about Lebanon’s army role in Israel conflict

With political restraints and limited capacity, concerns abound over what the military can do

Nada Homsi
Beirut

October 02, 2024