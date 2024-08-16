Hezbollah reveals underground military site as Israel braces for retaliation

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah released a video on Friday that it said showed a new underground military base, as it repeated its intention to retaliate against Israel for assassinating one of its senior commanders.
The four-minute video shows fighters riding motorbikes through what appears to be a vast network of tunnels stocked with missiles, accompanied by excerpts of speeches by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The site is called Emad 4.
“The resistance now possesses precision and non-precision missiles, along with weapons capabilities, so that if Israel imposes a war on Lebanon, Israel will face a destiny and reality it didn’t expect any day,” Mr Nasrallah is heard saying as dramatic music plays in the background.
Hezbollah released the video on its Telegram channel as Israel braces for retaliation from Iran and its proxy forces in the region. An Israeli drone strike killed Fouad Shukr, one of Hezbollah's most senior commanders, in Beirut on July 30. Hours later, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel.
Hezbollah and Iran have vowed to respond, sparking fears of a wider regional war. A western diplomatic source said there was “a lot of pressure” on Iran and Hezbollah to strike back against Israel.
“If they don’t retaliate, it essentially means that Israelis can do whatever they want,” the source said.
There has been a flurry of diplomatic activity to ease tension in the region, including the resumption of Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Doha on Thursday. Mediators and a delegation from Israel were to continue the talks on Friday.
But Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem said on Thursday that any retaliation would be “separate from the aggression on Gaza and the ceasefire agreement”.
“The response will happen,” he said. But “how and when” was still to be decided by the group's leaders and commanders, Mr Qassem added.
He dismissed the visit to Lebanon by US envoy Amos Hochstein on Wednesday, describing the arrival of the American official as “for show”.
“The Americans want to say they are doing something, but there is a vacuum,” Mr Qassem told Hezbollah's Al Manar television channel.
