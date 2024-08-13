US envoy visits Israel and Lebanon as Middle East tensions peak

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

US envoy Amos Hochstein is set to visit Israel and Lebanon in a last-minute effort to prevent a regional war, as Israel braces for a possible large-scale counterstrike by Iran and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israeli media reported that Mr Hochstein was visiting Israel on Tuesday. A Lebanese political source told The National he will then visit Beirut on Thursday to meet officials and try to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah at the border from escalating into a full-blown war.

“It seems the US wants to prepare the ground for successful negotiations,” the source said.

Mr Hochstein's trip comes as mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have called on Israel and Hamas to meet on August 15 to resume ceasefire talks and reach a hostage release deal.

“This is what the US wishes but what guarantees do they have from the Israelis? We will see,” the source added.

Mr Hochstein is one of the several senior Biden administration officials being sent this week to the Middle East, as the US is continuing to boost its military presence in the region amid peaking tensions. William J. Burns, the CIA director, is travelling to Qatar and Brett McGurk, Mr Biden’s Middle East co-ordinator, is heading to Egypt and Qatar.

The Middle East has been bracing for a potential escalation since the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which was blamed on Israel, and of Fouad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander, in Beirut nearly two weeks ago. Both Hezbollah, Iran's most powerful proxy, and Tehran have vowed retaliation, while maintaining they are not seeking an all-out war.

Lebanese officials previously told The National that western mediators had indirectly offered incentives to fix Lebanon's political and financial crisis in exchange for a limited Hezbollah response.

Backchannel diplomacy

Western diplomats have launched concerted efforts to defuse tensions in the region. But border clashes between Hezbollah and Israel have gradually intensified, with the armed group escalating attacks and reaching new Israeli towns and military bases, further testing Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system. The group has already paid a heavy price, with about 400 fighters killed since October – more than during the 2006 war, when 250 fighters were estimated to have been killed.

In the past two weeks, backchannel diplomacy has faced even greater obstacles.

Pro-Hezbollah media said Mr Hochstein is visiting Beirut to send “additional messages of intimidation” in his fifth trip to the region since October, labelling him a “partner” in the killing of Mr Shukr.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has pledged “severe punishment” for those responsible for assassination on Iranian soil, while Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said he would avenge Mr Shukr’s death “whatever the consequences”. But neither Iran nor Hezbollah have clarified the nature or timing of their retaliation. Mr Nasrallah said the wait is “part of the punishment”. Yet several statements suggest retaliatory attacks could happen this week should diplomatic efforts fail.

On Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US was prepared for what could be significant attacks by Iran and its proxies in the Middle East. The US shares Israel’s concerns about a possible Iranian attack and President Joe Biden is confident his military has the capability to help defend Israel, he said.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Foreign Ministry have dismissed numerous European calls for restraint as fears grow that Tehran will launch an attack on Israel.

The UK, France and Germany released a statement calling for restraint on Sunday, saying an attack would ruin any possibility of regional peace and stability. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called the statement “impudent” and said Tehran was determined to “deter Israel”. European nations must stand up “once and for all” against the war in Gaza, he said.

Mr Pezeshkian told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer he considers an attack on Israel “a solution to stop crime and aggression”, the state-run Irna news agency reported.

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

Empty Words By Mario Levrero (Coffee House Press)



Company+Profile Name:+Thndr

Started:+2019

Co-founders:+Ahmad+Hammouda+and+Seif+Amr

Sector:+FinTech

Headquarters:+Egypt

UAE+base:+Hub71,+Abu+Dhabi

Current+number+of+staff:+More+than+150

Funds+raised:+$22+million+

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

Afcon 2019 SEMI-FINALS Senegal v Tunisia, 8pm Algeria v Nigeria, 11pm Matches are live on BeIN Sports

Sleep Well Beast

The National

4AD

SPECS Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Game is on BeIN Sports

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

UPI+facts More+than+2.2+million+Indian+tourists+arrived+in+UAE+in+2023

More+than+3.5+million+Indians+reside+in+UAE

Indian+tourists+can+make+purchases+in+UAE+using+rupee+accounts+in+India+through+QR-code-based+UPI+real-time+payment+systems

Indian+residents+in+UAE+can+use+their+non-resident+NRO+and+NRE+accounts+held+in+Indian+banks+linked+to+a+UAE+mobile+number+for+UPI+transactions

RESULT Manchester City 5 Swansea City 0

Man City: D Silva (12'), Sterling (16'), De Bruyne (54' ), B Silva (64' minutes), Jesus (88')

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

What is graphene? Graphene is extracted from graphite and is made up of pure carbon. It is 200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum. It conducts electricity better than any other material at room temperature. It is thought that graphene could boost the useful life of batteries by 10 per cent. Graphene can also detect cancer cells in the early stages of the disease. The material was first discovered when Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov were 'playing' with graphite at the University of Manchester in 2004.