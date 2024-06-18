Benny Gantz warns 'time is running out' for deal to ease tensions on Israel-Lebanon border

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Senior Israeli opposition figure Benny Gantz warned "time is running out" for a deal that would restore calm on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, as the former war cabinet member met US envoy Amos Hochstein.

"I emphasised my commitment to removing the threat Hezbollah poses to the citizens of northern Israel, regardless of developments on the war in Gaza, and will support any responsible and effective political or military decision on the matter from outside the government," Mr Gantz said on X.

He called for "an internationally mediated arrangement" on the country's northern border.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced on either side of the border as Israel exchanges fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Iran-backed group says it is carrying out attacks in support of its ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where more than 37,300 people have been killed in Israel's assault on the enclave.

Mr Hochstein, who arrived in Beirut on Tuesday, is on his fourth round of shuttle diplomacy in the region since October 7, when Hamas launched the attack on southern Israel that led to the war. About 1,200 were killed in the assault.

A Lebanese boy on a car destroyed during the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in a Beirut suburb in September 2006. All photos: Reuters

Some Israeli officials have repeatedly called for an operation into southern Lebanon that would remove the threat posed by Hezbollah, which is far stronger and better armed than Hamas.

About 300 Hezbollah members have been killed by Israeli fire since October. The group says it does not want a full-scale war, but is ready for one.

The Israeli military says 18 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed in the violence.

Mr Hochstein is due to meet Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at midday local time. The US envoy played a key role in mediating a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon in 2022.

The two countries do not have diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war with each other.