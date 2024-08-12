US sends missile submarine to Middle East ahead of expected Iranian attack

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin deployed a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and ordered a quicker transit of an aircraft carrier strike group amid concerns of further regional conflict and an Iranian attack on Israel.

Mr Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant on Sunday, discussing the war in Gaza, according to Pentagon Press Secretary, Pat Ryder.

The pair also discussed “efforts to deter aggression by Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned groups across the region”.

Mr Austin said the US is committed “to take every possible step to defend Israel” and said Washington has strengthened its military capabilities in the region amid escalating tensions.

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, equipped with F35C fighter jets, has been ordered to sail quicker to the Middle East, under the control of the US Central Command.

The USS Georgia guided missile submarine has also been deployed.

The movements come as Israel braces for a promised Iranian attack after the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at a Tehran guesthouse two weeks ago.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing of Mr Haniyeh.

Israeli intelligence says an attack could take place before ceasefire talks are set to resume on Thursday, Axios reported on Sunday, warning the Iranian and Hezbollah attack will be larger than an earlier attack in April.

Hamas and Iran have both accused the US of approving Mr Haniyeh's assassination, a claim denied by Washington.

Iran-backed groups are also expected to attack Israel in retaliation, raising the prospect of all-out war in Lebanon as Israel ups attacks on its northern neighbour.

The US sent a carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships to the region last week in one of the biggest movements of US forces since the war began. It said it had heard Iran's threats “loud and clear.”

“We can’t just assume that we are also potentially going to be victims of that kind of an attack, so we’ve got to make sure we’ve got the right resources and capabilities in the region,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

Washington has repeatedly reiterated its support for Israel and said it would defend it from further attacks.

Meanwhile, the war in Gaza continues to rage. The conflict began when Hamas and allied militant groups attacked southern Israel on October 7 last year, killing about 1,200 people. Retaliatory air strikes and a ground campaign have killed more than 39,700 in Gaza to date, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Most of those killed are women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, with more than 92,000 other civilians wounded and almost the entire population displaced several times.

Ceasefire talks, frozen after the killing of Mr Haniyeh, also remain suspended.

While mediators invited Israel and Hamas to resume talks later this week, the militant group has instead called for the introduction of a proposal suggested by US President Joe Biden.

Hamas “calls on the mediators to present a road map to put into action what was proposed to Hamas … based on the vision of Biden and the decisions of the UN Security Council, and to force the occupier [Israel] to implement it, rather than hold more talks or bring new proposals,” it said.

