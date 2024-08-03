Haniyeh was most likely killed by missile, says Hamas official in Iran

Live updates: Follow latest on Israel-Gaza

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was most likely to have been carried out by a missile, Khalid Al Qadoumi, Hamas representative in Iran, said on Saturday.

The Hamas leader was killed in an attack on a guesthouse in Tehran on Wednesday, which also killed his bodyguard Wasim Abu Shaban. They were in the Iranian capital for the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran , Jordan, Syria, Hezbollah , Hamas and others have blamed Israel for the killings . Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

Mr Al Qadoumi said he was in the building the night of the attack.

“It was clear to me that the attack was carried out with a missile. However, an Iranian technical team is conducting an investigation,” he told Al Arabi Al Jadid newspaper and was quoted by the Iranian news agency, Mehr.

“The building shook at 1.37 in the morning, and I immediately left the room and saw thick smoke. After that, I found out that Abul Abd [Mr Haniyeh] was killed.”

Mr Al Qadoumi thought an earthquake or a thunderstorm had taken place.

“We went to the fourth floor which was Mr Haniyeh's room. I saw that the wall and ceiling of the room collapsed,” he said.

Following the inauguration of Mr Pezeshkian, Mr Haniyeh went to his residence in northern Tehran, said Mr Al Qadoumi.

“It was not a secret and was known to many people where he was and was the guesthouse was reserved for important people coming to the country,” he said.

He denied the New York Times report that said Mr Haniyeh was killed by an explosive device that had been smuggled into the guesthouse.

The newspaper quoted seven anonymous Middle Eastern officials, and claimed that the bomb had been hidden in the guesthouse about two months before Mr Haniyeh was killed.

The guesthouse, which is in the area of Neshat, was protected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

“The facts on the ground are in conflict with the narratives of the New York Times and the spokesperson of the Israeli army. This was done so that Israel does not face the consequences of this crime,” Mr Al Qadoumi said.

“Israel was the mastermind and executive director of the operation which carried it out with the consent of the Americans.”

Hours after the killing of Mr Haniyah, Khalil Al Hayya, deputy head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, held a press conference on Wednesday and said that a “missile directly hit the room where the Hamas chief was staying”.

The killing of Mr Haniyeh is the latest suspected assassination carried out by Israel, which has vowed to eliminate Hamas.

On Thursday, Israel claimed it had killed another Hamas leader, Mohammed Deif, in a strike on a civilian camp in Gaza earlier in July.

About 90 people, the majority civilians, were killed in the strike on Al Mawasi, which is a designated safe zone for civilians near Khan Younis.

On Saturday, Israel killed a senior Hamas commander in the occupied West Bank.

Haitham Balidi, who was reportedly the head of the Qassam Brigades in Tulkarem, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car in the area, Palestinian media reported.

Four other men were killed in the strike, news agency Wafa said.

