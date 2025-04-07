Palestinians mourn loved ones killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Reuters
UN agencies call for urgent renewal of ceasefire in Gaza as civilian death toll surges

More than 2.1 million people remain trapped under bombardment and face starvation, agencies say

Adla Massoud
United Nations

April 07, 2025