A Palestinian man mourns as he holds the shrouded body of a relative, killed in a reported Israeli air strike, ahead of their funeral at Ahli Arab Hospital, in Gaza city on April 6, 2025. AFP
A Palestinian man mourns as he holds the shrouded body of a relative, killed in a reported Israeli air strike, ahead of their funeral at Ahli Arab Hospital, in Gaza city on April 6, 2025. AFP

News

MENA

Israel intensifies air strikes on Gaza after Hamas fires rockets at Israeli cities

More than 40 people have been killed in the enclave since Sunday

The National

April 07, 2025