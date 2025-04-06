Footage appears to contradict Israel's account of Gaza medic deaths

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Video filmed on a phone by one of 15 Palestinian medics killed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> forces last month appears to contradict Israeli claims that their vehicles did not have emergency lights on when troops opened fire on them in southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/05/israels-new-plan-for-a-40-day-truce-rejected-by-hamas-sources-say/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. The video shows Palestinian Red Crescent and civil defence teams driving slowly with their emergency lights flashing and logos visible as they stop to help an ambulance that had earlier come under fire. The teams do not appear to be acting unusually or in a threatening manner as three medics emerge and head towards the ambulance. Their vehicles immediately come under fire, which goes on for more than five minutes with short pauses. The person filming with the phone can be heard praying. “Forgive me, mother. This is the path I chose, mother, to help people,” he says. Eight Red Crescent personnel, six civil defence workers and a UN staffer were killed in the shooting before dawn on March 23 by Israeli troops conducting operations in Tel Al Sultan, a district in the city of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/03/emirati-medical-staff-in-gaza-donating-own-blood-to-help-palestinians/" target="_blank">Rafah</a>. Troops then bulldozed over the bodies, burying them. UN and rescue workers were only able to reach the site a week later to dig out the victims. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society's vice president, Marwan Jilani, said the phone with the footage was found in the pocket of one of its killed staffers. The Palestinian ambassador to the UN distributed the video to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank">UN</a> Security Council. Asked about the video, the Israeli military said on Saturday that the incident was “under thorough examination”. It had earlier said it opened fire on the vehicles because they were “advancing suspiciously” on nearby troops without headlights or emergency signals. The head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Younes Al Khatib, called for an independent investigation. "We don’t trust any of the army investigations,” he told a briefing at the UN on Friday. One of the medics, Assaad Al Nassasra, is still missing, the Red Crescent says. Mr Al Khatib said the killed men had been “targeted at close range” and that a forensic autopsy report would be released soon. Israel has accused Hamas of moving and hiding its fighters inside ambulances and emergency vehicles, as well as in hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, arguing this justifies strikes on them. Medical personnel largely deny these accusations. Israeli strikes have killed more than 150 emergency responders from the Red Crescent and Gaza's civil defence, most of them while on duty, as well as more than 1,000 health workers, according to the UN. The Israeli military rarely investigates such incidents. The phone video shows a rescue convoy of Red Crescent and civil defence vehicles that was sent out after contact was lost with the stricken ambulance. Taken from the dashboard of one vehicle, it shows several ambulances and a fire engine moving down a road through a barren area in the darkness. The emergency lights on their roofs are flashing. They arrive at an ambulance on the side of the road and stop next to it, their lights still flashing. No Israeli troops are visible. Three men in orange civil defence clothing can be seen getting out of the vehicles and walking towards the stationary ambulance. A shot rings out and one of the men appears to fall. Gunfire then erupts. The man holding the phone appears to scramble out of the car and on to the ground, but the screen goes black, though the audio continues. The gunfire goes on for nearly five and a half minutes, with long, heavy barrages followed by silences punctuated by individual shots and shouts and screams. The Israeli military says that after the shooting, troops determined they had killed a Hamas operative named Mohammed Amin Shobaki and eight other militants. However, none of the 15 dead medics has that name, and no other bodies are known to have been found at the site. The military has not said what happened to Mr Shobaki's body or released the names of the other alleged militants. It said Israel was “working to bring evidence” that Hamas operatives were killed. Red Crescent spokesperson Nebal Farsakh said Israeli soldiers had "opened fire frantically and hysterically” at the medics. "This video unequivocally refutes the occupation's claims that Israeli forces did not randomly target ambulances, and that some vehicles had approached suspiciously without lights or emergency markings,” the organisation said in a statement.