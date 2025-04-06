A screen grab of the video taken from the phone of one of the 15 Palestinians medics killed. AP
A screen grab of the video taken from the phone of one of the 15 Palestinians medics killed. AP

News

MENA

Footage appears to contradict Israel's account of Gaza medic deaths

Red Crescent says video 'unequivocally refutes' Israel's claims the medics' vehicles did not have emergency lights flashing

The National

April 06, 2025