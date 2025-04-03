Emirati medical staff in Gaza donating own blood to help Palestinians

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Staff at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> field hospital in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza Strip</a> have been donating their own blood to help provide critical medical aid to civilians affected by the conflict due to a shortage of blood units. More than 51,000 injured <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestinians</a> have been treated at the 200-bed complex in the city of Rafah since it opened in December 2023. As part of the UAE-led <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/18/uae-launches-largest-phase-of-relief-operation-in-gaza-to-aid-displaced-people/" target="_blank">Chivalrous Knight 3</a> operation, it continues to provide care for those injured in the Israel-Hamas war. Medical teams have conducted more than five donation campaigns to provide blood to hospitals across the enclave since it opened. The most recent came due to a shortage of blood units as the border closed after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended, Dr Yousef Al Mehrzi, the hospital's director, said in a video posted on X. “The Emirati and Palestinians' blood are one,” said Dr Al Mehrzi. "We will donate and support any initiative that saves the life of Palestinians. We will send blood units to the blood bank in Gaza." One year after opening, medical teams in the hospital had conducted more than 1,780 surgical operations, from minor to critical, across various specialities, the Ministry of Defence said. The UAE also provided 10 ambulances and 400 tonnes of medical supplies to aid hospitals in the enclave. The field hospital, which was swiftly assembled by a team of medical professionals and support staff, is equipped with advanced medical technology and supplies. It specialises in general and orthopaedic surgery, and offers anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults. It also provides internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment. Launched under a directive by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> after the bulk of Gaza's hospitals had been destroyed or left in a state of dysfunction, the state-of-the-art medical complex has the capacity for most types of complicated surgery to be carried out, as well as intensive care units and wards. The hospital also provides support and medical aid to other hospitals in Gaza, as most are on the brink of collapse.