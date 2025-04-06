Hamas fires rockets at Israeli cities

Hamas launched a series of rocket attacks on Israeli cities on Sunday. The Palestinian militant group said the rockets were in response to Israeli massacres of Palestinian civilians in Gaza according to Reuters.

At least one man was injured near the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, according to Israeli emergency services.

Magen David Adom said it was treating a man in his 30s for shrapnel as well as “several people suffering from anxiety and or who were injured while heading to a shelter."

An image shared by the emergency service showed debris littering a street in the Ashkelon area.

According to the Israeli military, approximately 10 rockets were fired from Gaza toward the southern cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, with "most" intercepted by the Iron Dome.

The rocket fire comes after Israel has stepped up its military actions in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was in the process of creating another corridor in Southern Gaza as the Israeli military retook parts of the enclave.

In addition, footage recently surfaced showing Israeli troops opening fire and killing 15 medics.

Israel had initially said the medics were in vehicles that did not have their emergency signaling on. But the video shows the vehicles clearly had their sirens on before the Israeli military opened fire.

The video, obtained by The New York Times, shows Palestinian Red Crescent and civil defence teams driving slowly with their emergency lights flashing and logos visible as they stop to help an ambulance that had earlier come under fire.

Eight Red Crescent personnel, six civil defence workers and a UN staffer were killed in the incident.

RACECARD 6pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 1 (PA) $50,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

6.35pm: Festival City Stakes – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,200m

7.10pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic – Listed (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 2,410m

7.45pm: Jumeirah Classic Trial – Conditions (TB) $150,000 (T) 1,400m

8.20pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (D) 1,600m

8.55pm: Cape Verdi – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,600m

9.30pm: Dubai Dash – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,000m

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESupy%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDani%20El-Zein%2C%20Yazeed%20bin%20Busayyis%2C%20Ibrahim%20Bou%20Ncoula%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFood%20and%20beverage%2C%20tech%2C%20hospitality%20software%2C%20Saas%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%20for%20six%20months%3B%20pre-seed%20round%20of%20%241.5%20million%3B%20seed%20round%20of%20%248%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeco%20Capital%2C%20Cotu%20Ventures%2C%20Valia%20Ventures%20and%20Global%20Ventures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013