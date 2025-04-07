Macron meets Egyptian President El Sisi ahead of Gaza talks in Cairo

French President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi as part of a <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/06/france-egypt-and-jordan-to-hold-summit-on-gaza-during-macrons-cairo-visit/" target="_blank">state visit</a> to Cairo, where the leaders will also discuss Gaza with Jordan's King Abdullah II. Mr Macron was received by Mr El Sisi at Al Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo on Sunday evening, before being taken on a cultural tour. The French leader visited the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/18/cairo-grand-egyptian-museum/" target="_blank">Grand Egyptian Museum</a> and the historic Khan El Khalili market in Old Cairo. Mr Macron and Mr El Sisi are to hold talks at the Presidential Palace on Monday, the first round of which will focus on French-Egyptian relations and economic ties. The discussions will be followed by a ceremony for the signing of economic agreements and joint press declarations, according to a schedule of Mr Macron’s visit the Elysee Palace shared with <i>The National</i>. Talks later in the day will address regional issues, particularly the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/07/israel-intensifies-air-strikes-on-gaza-after-hamas-fires-rockets-at-israeli-cities/" target="_blank">escalating crisis in the Gaza Strip</a>. At noon, Mr Macron and Mr El Sisi will be joined by King Abdullah for a summit aimed at addressing the worsening humanitarian situation in the enclave, as well as Egypt's mediation efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire. Mr Macron's visit will also include discussions on the reconstruction of Gaza and the urgent delivery of aid to the besieged enclave, the Elysee Palace said. The French President is expected to visit the North Sinai city of Al Arish on Tuesday for talks with local officials on aid. The state visit emphasises France's commitment to supporting Egypt in addressing regional crises and strengthening co-operation in fields including the economy, education and culture. Mr Macron will also visit the French University in Egypt and close the first day of the Higher Education and Scientific Research Conference at Cairo University. Both Mr Macron and Mr El Sisi are also scheduled to close the French-Egyptian Business Forum at Al Masa Hotel and visit a Cairo metro line operated by French transport company RATP. Mr Macron arrived in Cairo accompanied by a fleet of Rafale fighter jets. Egypt signed a deal in 2021 for the purchase of 30 of the French-made aircraft. "Arrived in Egypt with proud flight companions: Egyptian Rafales, a strong symbol of our strategic co-operation," Mr Macron said on X, before arriving in Cairo.