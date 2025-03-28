Israel strikes Beirut as France's Macron meets Lebanese President Joseph Aoun

Israeli warplanes struck Lebanon's capital on Friday, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france" target="_blank">French </a>President Emmanuel <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron" target="_blank">Macron </a>received Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Paris, as he made his first state visit to a European country since taking office to break the country's long political deadlock. Their meeting was expected to discuss the fragile US and French-backed ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. An air strike hit south Beirut on Friday, following an Israeli eviction order, in the first attack on the capital since the ceasefire came into place, Lebanese state media reported. The attack happened after rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel earlier in the day. "Israeli warplanes struck the Hadath neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said. Israel's military has yet to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory and is conducting near-daily <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/23/israeli-air-strikes-on-lebanon-kill-seven-despite-fragile-truce/" target="_blank">air strikes</a>. The dialogue between Mr Macron and Mr Aoun is intended to show France’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and economic prosperity as it emerges from war and years of financial collapse, the Elysee Palace said. Mr Aoun was elected as President in January, and his new government faces the challenge of rebuilding the country after years of economic crisis and a year-long war between Israel and Hezbollah. This is Mr Aoun’s second state visit, after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/03/lebanons-president-joseph-aoun-arrives-in-saudi-arabia-on-first-official-trip-abroad/" target="_blank">Riyadh</a>, and is symbolic of the historic "strong friendship" between the two nations and the French President’s "unrelenting support", the palace said. Lebanese authorities have reported more than 1,250 breaches of the ceasefire, in which 100 people have been killed and 330 wounded. The pair will also discuss the Lebanese government’s plans for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/karim-souaid-lebanons-new-central-bank-chief-faces-daunting-task/" target="_blank">economic </a>reforms to lift the country out of a financial crisis, now in its fifth year, and the support that the international community could bring to carry out a recovery programme quickly. Mr Macron announced earlier this year that Paris will host an aid conference for Lebanon's recovery. Mr Macron was also expected to take a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa during the meeting with President Aoun, to discuss the recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/26/syria-delays-lebanese-defence-ministers-visit-to-damascus/" target="_blank">security clashes</a> on the Syrian-Lebanese border between the newly formed Syrian army and Hezbollah. Lebanon and Syria's defence ministers also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/28/lebanese-and-syrian-defence-ministers-discuss-border-security-in-jeddah/" target="_blank">met </a>in Riyadh on Friday to discuss border security. The leaders were joined at the Elysee by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to discuss "security, connectivity and energy" issues in the Eastern Mediterranean. Among these issues, is the "safe and voluntary return" home of Syrian refugees, according to a briefing on Thursday by Anne Claire Legendre, Mr Macron’s Middle East adviser. Both Greece and Cyprus were initially hesitant to a partial lifting of the EU’s sanctions on Syria, and Mr Macron is seeking to "align the interests" of these different countries "because of their geographical closeness", she said. One key objective with regards to the ceasefire will be to send a reminder "of our message to Israel", said Ms Legendre said. The Israeli withdrawal from five points in Lebanon was being discussed "in co-ordination" with the US, she added. More meetings to help plan and implement Lebanon’s economic reforms are expected to take place in Washington in late April, she added, with a particular focus on "financial transparency".