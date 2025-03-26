Syria delays Lebanese Defence Minister's visit to Damascus

Syria has delayed a visit by Lebanon's Defence Minister, Michel Menassa, to Damascus on Wednesday, at which officials were due to discuss the contested and volatile border between the countries. The postponement was not believed to be related to recent Syrian-Lebanese tension.

“Lebanon has been asked by Syrian authorities to postpone the visit of its delegation, as new security appointments in Syria are expected to be announced soon,” a Lebanese security source told The National.

Mr Menassa was set to be the most senior official to visit Syria since the cabinet was approved last month. He was scheduled to meet his Syrian counterpart Murhaf Abu Qasra, the first Defence Minister to be appointed since the ouster of former President Bashar Al Assad in December by a coalition of rebels led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, which took over the government.

Tensions along the undemarcated Syria-Lebanon border escalated earlier this month, after two days of clashes between Syrian and Lebanese forces and local Lebanese armed groups along the border, in which at least nine people were killed, included eight Syrian soldiers and a 15-year-old Lebanese boy who was killed in Syrian bombing in the border village of Qasr. The neighbouring countries then agreed a ceasefire which ended the fighting.

The new Syrian authorities accused Hezbollah, which has traditionally had a strong presence in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley, of kidnapping and killing three soldiers. Those claims were rejected by the powerful Lebanese political party and armed group that was key in propping up Mr Al Assad's regime during the Syrian war.

But despite the ceasefire agreed, the "underlying issues remain unresolved, leaving the door open for renewed conflict at the Lebanon-Syria border," a Western diplomatic source told The National at the time.

The two countries have had a rocky relationship over the years, and the recent escalation marred efforts by the two governments to improve relations since the fall of Al Assad. Troops under HTS have clashed with Hezbollah several times at the border, with the authorities in Damascus saying some smuggling rings Hezbollah used to supply weapons from Iran still operate in the area. It vowed to crack down on Hezbollah-linked smugglers in a bid to secure the border with Lebanon

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"