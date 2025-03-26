French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in Beirut as Lebanon seeks funds to rebuild

French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian has arrived in Beirut as Lebanon continues to grapple with instability on its borders with Israel and Syria.

He visited President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, and was expected to meet Prime Minister Nawaf Salam later on Wednesday.

A major talking point will be the reconstruction of the parts of Lebanon particularly hard hit by the war between Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and Israel. Israeli forces continue to bomb the south of the country regularly, with a spike at the weekend, after three rockets were launched at Israel.

Last October, a Paris conference raised $1 billion for humanitarian aid and security in Lebanon, and in the coming months France aims to raise more for the rebuilding effort. The World Bank has estimated that the short-to-medium term costs of recovery and reconstruction stand at $11 billion.

Mr Aoun is expected to visit France this weekend in one his first official overseas trips since becoming President in January. Mr Le Drian was among guests when Mr Aoun was sworn in at the Lebanese Parliament.

Former colonial power France was a major player in unblocking the impasse that had led to two years of a caretaker government and institutional paralysis in Lebanon. Mr Aoun's election, the naming of Mr Salam as Prime Minister and the formation of a cabinet happened soon after. In a show of support, French President Emmanuel Macron came to Lebanon in January.

Hezbollah has been heavily damaged by Israel's war, but remains a potent threat. In the wake of a tenuous ceasefire agreed in November and the elections of Mr Aoun and Mr Salam, there has been hope that Lebanon can chart a new path, having suffered myriad crises in recent years.

A financial crisis that became fully apparent in 2019 was exacerbated by the 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed at least 218 people and devastated a wide area.

