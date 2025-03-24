Houthi leader offers support to Lebanon's Hezbollah amid renewed Israeli air strikes

The leader of Yemen's Iran-backed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/21/israel-intercepts-second-missile-launched-from-yemen-as-us-strikes-on-houthis-resume/" target="_blank">Houthis</a> offered the group's support to Hezbollah in Lebanon where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/23/israeli-air-strikes-on-lebanon-kill-seven-despite-fragile-truce/" target="_blank">Israeli air strikes</a> have resumed in the south of the country despite a fragile truce being in place since November. The recent flare-up of violence in Lebanon came just days into Israel's renewed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/21/israel-will-seize-more-of-gaza-until-hamas-releases-hostages-says-katz/" target="_blank">offensive in Gaza</a> last week, which shattered the relative calm in the territory since a January 19 ceasefire. At least seven people were killed in southern Lebanon on Saturday, marking one of the highest single-day casualty tolls from Israeli air strikes since a fragile ceasefire was agreed in November between Hezbollah and Israel, ending <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/23/unifil-patrols-in-southern-lebanon-amid-rising-israeli-ceasefire-violations/" target="_blank">14 months of conflict</a>, including two months of full-scale war. In a speech on Sunday, Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al Houthi said the group was ready to stand with Hezbollah and the Lebanese people “in confronting the enemy and deterring its crimes”. “Just as we told the Palestinian people and their resistance: You are not alone, we are with you, we also say it to the Lebanese people and Hezbollah: You are not alone, we are by your side,” Mr Al Houthi said. The Houthis have launched hundreds of attacks on vital shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, claiming to be hitting Israeli interests. The group has also fired missiles at Israel – the vast majority of which have been intercepted. “We will not watch the Zionist attacks on Lebanon, and we affirm our firm, principled position to support our brothers in Hezbollah and the Lebanese people in any major developments,” Mr Al Houthi added. Both the Houthis and Hezbollah are backed by Tehran and are part of the so-called Axis of Resistance, but the Lebanese group has typically enjoyed much closer direct ties to Iran. The Houthis are currently under fire from US bombardment. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump ordered air <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/16/trump-warns-houthis-hell-will-rain-down-as-us-strikes-on-yemen-kill-at-least-24/" target="_blank">strikes on Houthi-held areas</a> in Yemen, promising to use “overwhelming lethal force” until the Iran-backed rebels stop their attacks on ships. US strikes on Yemen launched last week were aimed at Houthi leadership and critical infrastructure, the White House said on Sunday. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz did not identify the leaders but said a leading missile specialist had been a target. “We’ve hit key Houthi leadership, including their head missileer. We've hit their headquarters, we've hit communications nodes, weapons factories, and even some of their over-the-water drone production facilities, just in the last couple of days,” Mr Waltz told CBS News.