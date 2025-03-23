Unifil peacekeeping troops patrol the southern Lebanese village of Ramya, near the southern border with Israel, on March 5. AFP
Unifil peacekeeping troops patrol the southern Lebanese village of Ramya, near the southern border with Israel, on March 5. AFP

News

MENA

Unifil patrols in southern Lebanon amid rising Israeli ceasefire violations

The National spent a day with Ghanaian peacekeepers who have resumed patrols along the Israel-Lebanon border amid a precarious truce

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Nada Maucourant Atallah
Ramyah

March 23, 2025