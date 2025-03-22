Israeli air strikes hit southern Lebanon after cross-border rocket fire

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a> carried out several attacks on southern Lebanon after announcing it had intercepted three rockets fired towards the border town of Metula on Saturday morning, raising fears of a renewal of cross-border conflict that ended with a ceasefire in November. Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered the military to retaliate to the rocket fire and appeared to threaten to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/18/israeli-air-strike-on-busy-shopping-district-in-west-beirut-kills-two/" target="_blank">strike Beirut</a> again. “The fate of Metula is the same as Beirut,” Israeli media reported him as saying. “The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any fire from its territory," he said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> media later reported Israeli strikes on the southern areas of Arnoun and Yohmor Al Shaqif. Two people were injured in the town of Kfar Kila, Lebanon's Ministry of Health said. The rocket fire from Lebanon came days after Israel resumed its war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, which prompted more than a year of cross border fire by the Lebanese group Hezbollah in solidarity. Hezbollah issued a statement denying any involvement in the rocket launches, saying any claims by Israel that it was responsible "come within the context of pretexts for its continued attacks on Lebanon". A Lebanese security source told <i>The National </i>that the "improvised" nature of the launch sites used in the attack indicated that it was "unlikely" that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> was involved. Lebanon's army said it had dismantled three "primitive rocket launchers" north of the Litani River, between the towns of Kfar Tibnit and Arnoun. "Do you think this is the way we work?" a Hezbollah source told <i>The National</i> when asked for comment about the attack. Hezbollah and Israel agreed to a ceasefire in November to end 14 months of fighting, including a sharp escalation in final two months as Israel launched intense bombing raids on southern and eastern Lebanon and sent its troops across the border. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned that renewed military activity on southern border "could drag the country into a new, devastating war", the state news agency said, quoting a statement from the prime minister's office. Mr Salam asked Defence Minister Michel Mansi to "take all necessary security and military measures to reaffirm that only the state holds the authority over war and peace", the National News Agency reported. Mr Salam also urged the United Nations to intensify international pressure on Israel to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory, saying its continued presence was a violation of UN Resolution 1701 and the November ceasefire agreement, NNA said. Spokesperson for UN Interim Force In Lebanon (Unifil) Andrea Tenetti told <i>The National </i>that since November, the peacekeeping force had recorded more than 1,600 air violations by Israel and more than 600 rocket or missile trajectories from Israel as well as about two dozen air strikes within their area of operations, which extends from the Blue Line – the UN-delineated border between Lebanon and Israel – to the Litani River. Peacekeepers have also reported more than 1,000 Israeli activities on the ground, such as Israeli tanks crossing the border. Mr Tenenti added that Unifil found Hezbollah weapons caches and rocket launchers almost on a daily basis.