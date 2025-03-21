A woman carrying a baby fleeing north-eastern Gaza as Israel resumed air strikes in the early hours of March 18. AFP
A woman carrying a baby fleeing north-eastern Gaza as Israel resumed air strikes in the early hours of March 18. AFP

News

MENA

Women in Gaza share hopes on Mother's Day for reunited families, laughter and peace to grieve

Loss, displacement and deprivation have marked their lives since war broke out

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

March 21, 2025