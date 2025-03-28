Israel threatens to attack Beirut after striking south Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel threatened on Friday to attack Beirut for the first time since a fragile ceasefire was reached with Hezbollah in November, ordering people who were within 300 metres of a building next to a school in the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs to immediately flee.

In a morbid reminder of Israel's brutal war on Lebanon last year, Arabic language spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed the building was a facility belonging to Hezbollah without providing evidence.

The forced eviction order came after the Israeli military said two rockets were launched from south Lebanon on Friday morning – one was intercepted and the other landed in Lebanese territory. Hezbollah immediately denied responsibility and said it was committed to the ceasefire.

The rockets triggered sirens in towns in northern Israel situated on the border with Lebanon.

In response, Israel unleashed a bombing campaign across multiple populations centres in south Lebanon. One of the attacks hit a school in the town of Khiam. Schools in the Nabatieh Governorate closed for the day as a result of Israel’s bombing.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had threatened Lebanon and warned “there will be no calm in Beirut” if there was conflict in northern Israel again. Israeli officials have previously threatened to bomb the Lebanese capital if rockets were launched from southern Lebanon.

Friday’s rocket launches from south Lebanon were only the second such incident since a ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Hezbollah last November – although the truce deal has not stopped Israel pounding south Lebanon.

Nearly a week ago, three rockets were launched from south Lebanon at Israel. The Israeli army responded by carrying out a major bombing campaign of south Lebanon, leading to multiple fatalities. Hezbollah denied responsibility for the rocket attacks.

A Lebanese security source told The National that the "improvised" nature of the launch sites used in the attack indicated that it was "unlikely" that Hezbollah was involved.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to occupy five positions in Lebanese territory – under the terms of the truce, it was supposed to withdraw last month.

More than 4,000 people in Lebanon were killed during the conflict, which began in parallel to Israel's war on Gaza but significantly escalated last September.

