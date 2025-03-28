Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz hosted Syrian Minister of Defense Major General Murhaf Abu Qasra and Lebanese Minister of Defense Major General Michel Menassa. Photo: SPA
Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz hosted Syrian Minister of Defense Major General Murhaf Abu Qasra and Lebanese Minister of Defense Major General Michel Menassa. Photo: Show more

News

MENA

Saudi Arabia hosts long-awaited meeting between Lebanese and Syrian defence ministers

Agreement signed to demarcate the border, following clashes between government forces and Lebanese armed groups

The National

March 28, 2025