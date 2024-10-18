Ancient statues at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. AFP
Postcard from Cairo: Inside the Grand Egyptian Museum's stunning new galleries

Spanning 700,000 years of history, the showcased pieces range from the earliest stone tools to the majestic statues of the New Kingdom

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

October 18, 2024