Art Cairo 2025 to celebrate creative richness of region

The "artistic richness" of the Middle East will be on full display when Egypt's leading creative fair returns next year, organisers say. Additionally, Art Cairo is set to have representation from Morocco, Turkey and Tunisia for the first time. The four-day fair, previously known as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/01/24/egypt-international-art-fair-reinvents-itself-as-art-cairo/" target="_blank">Egypt International Art Fair</a>, provides a platform for both local artists and those across the region, curators say. "We aim to showcase the artistic richness of the Middle East and North Africa to local, regional and international audiences while energising and supporting Cairo's dynamic art ecosystem," says Mohamed Younis, founder and managing director of Art Cairo. Talks and discussions will also be held as a part of the Hiwar programme, which means dialogue in Arabic. Artists, curators and thought leaders will explore different artistic themes and subjects, a tradition carried over from previous years. Art Cairo will return to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/03/24/grand-egyptian-museum-arts-programme-begins-with-susan-hefuna-exhibition/" target="_blank"> Grand Egyptian Museum</a> for the third year in a row. The museum complex is only 2km from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/03/03/egypts-great-pyramid-everything-travellers-need-to-know-about-visiting-the-ancient-site/" target="_blank">Pyramids of Giza</a> and is home to the world’s largest archaeological collection. “Set against the unique historical and cultural backdrop of the Grand Egyptian Museum, Art Cairo serves not only as a platform for artists but also as an arena for discourse on the exciting artistic ambitions of the region," adds Younis. Participation numbers are yet to be revealed, though works from 35 galleries across the Middle East were on display last year. While Cairo has a vibrant art scene, it has few notable and consistent art fairs of international calibre to its name. For example, the Cairo Biennale returned after a nine-year hiatus in 2019, only to disappear from the calendar again. Last year, then-Art Cairo project manager Noor Alasker told <i>The National</i> she believes Egypt should have more art fairs than it does. "It has plenty of galleries, artists and collectors – the main elements of an art fair,” she explained. This year, in the middle of the ongoing crisis in Gaza, it had a dedicated space to celebrate Palestine's culture and heritage. Through <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/04/02/ajdadi-collective-palestine-tatreez-streetwear/" target="_blank">tatreez</a> masterpieces and contemporary expressions, the space told stories of resilience, cultural continuity, and the vibrant spirit of people deeply rooted in artistic tradition. Further details about artists, talks and exhibitions will be revealed soon. <i>Art Cairo will take place between February 8 and 11 at Grand Egyptian Museum</i>