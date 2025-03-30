Hamas says it agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposals but Israel makes counter-offer

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Hamas on Saturday said it agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal it received two days before from mediators in Egypt and Qatar but Israel said it made a counter-offer in co-ordination with the US.
“Two days ago, we received a proposal from our mediator brothers. We dealt with it positively and approved it,” the group said in a statement. “We hope that the Zionist occupation will not obstruct it and thwart the mediators' efforts,” it added, referring to Israel.
Senior Egyptian mediators were in Qatar and Israel on Friday to discuss Cairo's latest ceasefire proposals with Israeli and Hamas negotiators, sources told The National.
They said the Egyptians were proposing a 50-day humanitarian truce, with Hamas releasing at least five hostages, including a dual US-Israel national, before the end of the first seven days.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Saturday said it had a series of consultations on the proposals from mediators. “A few hours ago, Israel conveyed to the mediators a counter-proposal in full co-ordination with the US,” the statement added.
A ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on January 19, ending 15 months of war, and enabling the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. The truce was shattered by renewed Israeli strikes on the enclave on March 18.
The Egyptian proposals also included a US guarantee that the negotiations would end with an Israeli withdrawal as well as a permanent ceasefire. The resumption of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza and the release of more prisoners are also required, the sources said.
Hamas's armed wing on Saturday released video showing an Israeli hostage in Gaza calling on the government to secure his release, the second such video posted to social media by the militant group within days.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group identified the man as Elkana Bohbot, who was abducted from the site of a music festival in southern Israel during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.
In Saturday's video, Mr Bohbot again said the continuing bombardment could cost him his life, asking to be reunited with his wife and son.
Since Israel renewed its offensive in Gaza, Hamas has warned that the military operations could put the hostages in danger. Of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel, 58 remain in captivity in Gaza, including 34 whom the Israeli military says are dead.
On Saturday evening, thousands of Israelis protested in the country's commercial hub Tel Aviv, calling on the government of Mr Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire deal. Rare protests have also taken place in the north of Gaza over the past days with residents chanting anti-Hamas slogans and demanding an end to the war.
