Husam Zomlot, Palestinian ambassador to the UK, says 'every day we're hearing new ideas' that could cause the ceasefire in Gaza to collapse. Getty Images
News

Palestine's UK envoy fears hostage wrangling could spell end of Gaza ceasefire

Ambassador tells The National of gap between US President’s rhetoric and apparent goals

Lemma Shehadi
London

February 13, 2025