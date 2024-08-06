Majority of Americans oppose sending troops to protect Israel against Iran

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A majority of Americans do not support sending US troops to defend Israel if the country were to be attacked again by Iran or any of its neighbours, a new poll showed on Tuesday.

Fifty-six per cent of people polled by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs said that they would not favour having US forces safeguard Israel if Iran attacks, with only 42 per cent approving.

This is the lowest level of support recorded in 14 years of the Chicago Council's polling of the question.

Tension is the Middle East is high after the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, a move many believe Israel was behind.

Iran has vowed to retaliate.

In addition, Israel has admitted to killing Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in an air strike outside Beirut.

The Chicago Council on Global Affairs, which surveyed 1,056 adults in all 50 US states and Washington, DC, in late June, also found that Republicans voiced greater support for Israel than Democrats or Independents.

The results may be a sign of diminishing American support for Israel, as the country comes under increasing criticism over human rights concerns and international court challenges.

President Joe Biden's administration has been steadfast in its support for Israel, despite a growing number of protests calling on the US to end military aid for the country.

Palestinian health authorities say 39,600 people have been killed in Gaza as Israel continues to battle Hamas following the October 7 attacks that killed about 1,200 in Israel.

Iran and its proxies have claimed that they will cease threatening Israel when a permanent ceasefire is reached.

There are no serious proposals to send US troops to secure Israel over threats from Iran, its proxy groups or Hezbollah.

When the Pentagon in March announced the construction of a floating pier off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, there had been concerns over “mission creep”, but officials were clear from the beginning that there would be no US boots on the ground in the enclave.

President Joe Biden and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone last Thursday and addressed US support for Israel amid any potential Iranian retaliation.

“The President reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis,” a call readout.

“The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defence against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments.”

The Pentagon has sent a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East, as well as additional ballistic missile defence-capable cruisers and destroyers over the last week.