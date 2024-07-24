Anti-Netanyahu protesters at US Capitol demand end of aid to Israel

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/05/israel-gaza-war-live-beirut-shooting/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Thousands of protesters poured into Washington on Wednesday to demonstrate against the Israel-Gaza war and a visit by Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/Benjamin-Netanyahu" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu,</a> who will address the US Congress in a contentious appearance that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/24/netanyahu-speech-address-congress/" target="_blank">dozens of lawmakers are boycotting. </a> Carrying signs with messages such as “arrest Netanyahu” and “end all <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/05/15/us-to-go-ahead-with-1bn-israel-support-despite-rafah-concerns/" target="_blank">US aid to Israel</a>”, throngs of the demonstrators began marching towards the Capitol, where Mr Netanyahu will seek to bolster US support for his country’s fight against Hamas. Authorities erected tall steel fences around the Capitol, cutting off access for several blocks. After blocking a nearby intersection, protesters repeatedly chanted, “Shut it down!” as they marched behind a banner that said “globalise the student intifada”. “Bibi, Bibi, we’re not done! The intifada has just begun!” they shouted, referring to Mr Netanyahu by his nickname. Others chanted: “Netanyahu, you can't hide. You're committing genocide.” Protesters reported that police had used pepper spray and flash bangs. <i>The National </i>observed one protester lying on the ground after apparently being pepper-sprayed. Hundreds of those demonstrating were Jewish Americans furious at Mr Netanyahu over his inability to secure the release of hostages that were seized by Hamas and other militant groups on October 7. Several said he has extended the war to protect his own political future. Nirit Raviv, an Israeli-American clinical psychologist, said she loves Israel but fears for its future if Mr Netanyahu stays in power. “Under Bibi, Israel is not going to exist,” she told <i>The National</i>. “Bibi abandoned security, he abandoned the economy, he abandoned education, he abandoned his people. The only thing that really drives him is his own interest. We are here to make sure that the interest of Israel the country, the people, the democracy are being taken care of.” Imad Mohamed, an engineer visiting from Texas, said the US should “stand for justice”. “If you want to have a peace in the Middle East, you need to have actually a peace which is built on justice, nothing else. I don't think that Netanyahu and his gang is actually supporting any just cause that will lead to any sustainable peace,” Mr Mohamed said. Ahead of Mr Netanyahu's address, hundreds of activists from anti-war group Jewish Voice for Peace entered a building near the US Capitol on Tuesday. The group said more than 300 people, most of who had been wearing red T-shirts demanding the US stop arming Israel, had been arrested. Another Israeli American, Benny Chukrun, took the day off to come to Wednesday's rally. He echoed the sentiment of others at the demonstration that Mr Netanyahu was stalling on ceasefire and hostage release talks. “The reason is, the longer the war goes, [it] plays to his political future,” he said. “We're here to show the world that Mr Netanyahu while he's speaking in Congress, he doesn't have the entire Israeli people behind him.” President Joe Biden is expected to meet Mr Netanyahu on Thursday. Vice President Kamala Harris will also meet him separately that day.