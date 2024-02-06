Iran's UN ambassador says militia attacks should stop with Gaza ceasefire

Amir Saeid Iravani says a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is possible

Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani says a 'sustainable ceasefire between Hamas and the other party' is possible. AP

Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani says a 'sustainable ceasefire between Hamas and the other party' is possible. AP

Patrick deHahn author image
Patrick deHahn
New York
Feb 06, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Iran-backed militias in the Middle East will stop their attacks in the region if a permanent ceasefire in Gaza is reached, Tehran’s ambassador to the UN said on Tuesday.

In an interview with NBC News, Amir Saeid Iravani acknowledged that Iran is sending weapons to militia groups in Palestine but said a lasting ceasefire currently being negotiated is “possible”.

Several Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and those under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have repeatedly claimed that their attacks on Israel, shipping in the Red Sea and US forces in the Middle East would cease if Israel's war on Gaza halts.

Read more
Iran-backed militias in Iraq hold funeral for militants killed in US strikes
Pro-Iranian militias test their reach with deadly drone attack on US forces in Jordan

The US, a staunch supporter of Israel, has seen its troops in the Middle East attacked by Iranian-supported groups at least 180 times since the war in Gaza began in October.

US forces began retaliatory strikes after groups belonging to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq killed three American service members in a drone strike on a Jordan base.

NBC journalist Lester Holt asked Mr Iravani if the attacks would “end if there was a ceasefire in Gaza”.

“Yeah, it should,” Mr Iravani replied.

US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria – video

US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria

US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria

“At least it should be [a] ceasefire, permanent ceasefire, and durable ceasefire, and full ceasefire in Gaza.”

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli soil in October last year, which resulted in about 1,200 deaths. Militant groups took 240 people hostage and 132 remain in Gaza after some releases.

Following the Hamas attack, Israel launched military operations in Gaza, killing more than 27,400 people, according to the local Health Ministry.

Mr Iravani told Holt that “we said very explicitly that, in the case of the Palestine, we're sending arms, we're training them and empowering them”.

He also said that Iran works with other groups in the region like the Houthis on “some co-ordination, co-operation, consultation and maybe some financing also”.

Ceasefire negotiations are currently taking place via mediators from Qatar, the US and Egypt. The withdrawal of the Israeli military and a possible hostage and detainee swap are also being discussed.

“The ceasefire is possible,” Mr Iravani told Holt.

“I think that in the midterm, we can have a sustainable ceasefire between Hamas and the other party.”

Mr Iravani said the immediate needs of Gazans should be met right away.

“After that, we should send the humanitarian assistance to the Gaza people,” he said. “Rehabilitation of Gaza will be the next steps we should take.”

100 days of Israel-Gaza war – in pictures

Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

MIDEAT ISRAEL PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT

Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Updated: February 06, 2024, 11:53 PM
IranIsraelGazaHamas
Editor's picks
More from the national