Pentagon to adjust defensive force posture in Middle East

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza
The Pentagon is adjusting the position of its forces in the Middle East to help further defend Israel as it braces for a response from Iran and its proxies to the assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday about the plans.
“The Secretary reiterated ironclad support for Israel’s security and informed the minister of additional measures, to include ongoing and future defensive force posture changes that the department will take to support the defence of Israel,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.
“It certainly could mean additional capabilities and people in the region.”
Ms Singh said Mr Austin had not yet made a decision about deploying additional troops and said the US does not believe a broader regional war is inevitable.
“We don't want to see an escalation. We want to see things to de-escalate and because of that, we are committing defensive capabilities to the region,” Ms Singh said.
“We not want to see this spread out to a wider regional conflict. We don't believe it has to right now. We're going to continue to urge for de-escalation and the best way for that to happen is for this ceasefire deal to come through.”
Israel killed Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in a Beirut suburb on Tuesday and is presumed to have killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned on Thursday that the actions will usher in a “new phase” of the multi-front conflict that will make Israel “weep”.
Israel is widely suspected of carrying out the Tehran attack, but has not officially claimed it.
