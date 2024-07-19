International Court of Justice president Nawaf Salam said Israel must 'immediately cease all new settlement activity' in the Palestinian territories. AFP
International Court of Justice president Nawaf Salam said Israel must 'immediately cease all new settlement activity' in the Palestinian territories. AFP

The National

News

Israel's presence in occupied Palestinian territories illegal and should end, says ICJ

While ruling is expected to influence international opinion, it is unlikely to prompt substantial changes in Israeli policies

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud

19 July, 2024