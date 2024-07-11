Hamas allies vow to stop attacks if Gaza ceasefire reached as talks yield 'concessions'

Mourners carry the coffin of senior Hezbollah commander Yasser Nemr Qranbish, who was killed by an Israeli air strike in Syria near the border with Lebanon, at his funeral in Beirut. AP

Mourners carry the coffin of senior Hezbollah commander Yasser Nemr Qranbish, who was killed by an Israeli air strike in Syria near the border with Lebanon, at his funeral in Beirut. AP