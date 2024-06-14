At least one civilian killed as Israel-Hezbollah violence escalates in Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A woman was killed and at least seven people were injured in an Israeli strike on a house in southern Lebanon on Thursday night, as hostilities on the border escalated.

The attack hit a three-storey residential building between the towns of Jannata and Deir Qanoun En Nahr. Hospitals in the area issued a call for blood donations to help the injured, who included women and children.

Israel has repeatedly launched attacks against Hezbollah since hostilities broke out between Israel and the Lebanese armed group on October 8. Civilians have been killed in the cross-border violence.

The target of Israel's latest strike was not immediately clear. It comes as the conflict, running in parallel with the war in Gaza, continues to intensify.

On Thursday, Hezbollah launched attacks on northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, in response to the killing of a senior commander this week.

The Iran-backed group fired missiles at six Israeli military sites and used squadrons of drones in an attack on three Israeli bases. That targets included the main intelligence base in northern Israel.

Hezbollah, which announced more strikes overnight, said the attacks were “part of the response to the assassination” of its commander, Taleb Sami Abdallah, on Tuesday.

Mr Abdallah is among 300 Hezbollah fighters killed since the conflict broke out in October, but is one of only two who Hezbollah has formally referred to as a commander.

The Israeli government warned it would respond strongly to all attacks from the Lebanese group. “Israel will respond with force to all aggressions by Hezbollah,” government spokesman David Mencer said. He added that Israel would “restore security on our northern border”.