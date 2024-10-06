UAE launches philanthropic campaign in solidarity with people of Lebanon

A campaign to show solidarity with the Lebanese people amid the escalating conflict with Israel has been announced by authorities in the UAE. The project, which is due to start on Tuesday, has been launched by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The campaign's aim is to "sensitise the local community on the need to provide the much-needed relief to the people of Lebanon during the ongoing crisis", state news agency Wam reported. The move comes on the heels of the UAE's launch of a relief campaign in support of Lebanon and its people amid Israel's invasion and continued air strikes, which the country's government say has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 people and the displacement of about one million.

President Sheikh Mohamed’s initiative – called UAE stands with Lebanon – will provide an urgent humanitarian relief package worth $100 million to the country. The campaign is aimed at involving the community, including institutions and businesses, in the UAE’s efforts to extend a hand of support to Lebanon during the continuing crisis, said Wam.

“This approach of the UAE is a part and parcel of its civilisational and humane vision for a safe and stable world," said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. "The UAE – its government, citizens, residents, businesses – always keeps aloft its commitment to provide relief and aid to people facing adverse situations and works in close partnership with international organisations and institutions."

He said the campaign reflects the humanitarian vision of the UAE in all circumstances and times. “It is an expression of the fraternal bonds and historical ties that the UAE shares with Lebanon," said Sheikh Theyab. "It is also indicative of the commitment of the UAE – its leadership, government and people – to co-operatively extend a hand of support to the brothers and sisters in Lebanon and alleviate their suffering and meet the urgent needs of the wounded and affected."

