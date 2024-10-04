UAE sets up Lebanon emergency aid programme

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The UAE has launched a relief campaign called “The Emirates Is with You, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>” to support the country and its people amid the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli </a>invasion. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>’s initiative provides an urgent humanitarian relief package worth $100 million to Lebanon. The UAE, in co-operation with the World Health Organisation, sent an aid plane on Friday carrying 40 tonnes of urgent medical supplies. The plane took off from Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, as the first aid package under the new relief campaign. The flight was sent as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to support Lebanon. The UAE has expressed deep concern about the escalating attacks in Lebanon as well as the repercussions of the dangerous situation and its impact on stability in the region. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, stressed that “these efforts come within the framework of the keenness of the wise leadership of the UAE to provide urgent humanitarian support around the world, and embody the commitment of the state, its leadership and its people to the values of solidarity and co-operation, and the constant endeavour to be at the forefront of countries that provide aid, support and assistance to humanity”. She added that the flight was the beginning of the UAE’s response to the urgent situation in Lebanon, and that the Emirates would continue to provide all possible humanitarian aid to alleviate suffering and meet urgent needs, especially for vulnerable groups.