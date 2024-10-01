Israel launches ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The Israeli military early on Tuesday said it had launched a "targeted and precise" ground operation against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> in southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>. "A few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon," the military said on X. "These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel." The strikes would further expand the campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group after Israel’s killing of its leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2024/09/28/hezbollah-leader-hassan-nasrallah-death/" target="_blank">Hassan Nasrallah </a>on Friday. His death followed a series of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/19/lebanon-walkie-talkie-explosion/" target="_blank">walkie-talkie</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/18/pager-attack-hezbollah-fighters-blinded-by-explosions-security-sources-say/" target="_blank">pager explosions</a> hitting thousands of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/20/hezbollah-israel-pager-explosion-lebanon/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> members. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/2024/10/01/israel-invades-lebanon-and-gcc-condemns-attack-on-uae-mission-in-sudan-trending/" target="_blank">Israel</a> launched its ground operations even as the US, the EU and Arab nations have called for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/ceasefire-israel-lebanon/" target="_blank">a ceasefire</a>. Israel has shifted its focus to Lebanon with its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip at a standstill. The Israeli military said it is operating according to a "methodical plan" for which soldiers had spent months training. Pro-Hezbollah outlet Al Mayadeen reported, however, that no ground invasion had been observed. Israeli officials notified the US that the operations would be limited in scope, scale and duration, two American officials told NBC News. The US State Department earlier said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israeli</a> military had launched small military operations against Hezbollah. The Israelis “have been informing us about a number of operations", State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. “They have at this time told us that those are limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border. But we're in continuous conversations about it,” Mr Miller said. There were no reports of direct clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants, who last fought on Lebanese soil during a month-long war in 2006. Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire almost every day since the war in Gaza began, displacing tens of thousands of people in Israel and Lebanon. Israel says it will continue to strike Hezbollah until it is safe for families to return to their homes near the Lebanese border. Hezbollah has promised to keep firing rockets into Israel until there is a ceasefire in Gaza. It was not immediately clear if Israel had made a final decision on a broader ground operation in Lebanon. Hours earlier on Monday, the US military said it is sending several thousand more troops to the Middle East as it seeks to stop the current Israel-Hezbollah conflict from expanding into a broader regional war. The “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/30/us-to-send-thousands-more-troops-to-middle-east/" target="_blank">few thousand” extra troops</a> will mainly be supporting additional air assets that are being sent to the region, including F-15E Strike Eagles, F-16s, A-10s and F-22 fighter jets, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters. “They are there for the protection of US forces. And they are there should they be needed for the defence of Israel," Ms Singh said.