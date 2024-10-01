Israel invades Lebanon and GCC condemns attack on UAE mission in Sudan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israel has begun a ground invasion of Lebanon.

The Israeli military early on Tuesday said it had launched an offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that forces had begun to target Hezbollah infrastructure. The offensive is taking place “in a number of villages near the border from which an immediate and real threat to Israeli towns on the northern border emanates”.

The UAE addressed the UN General Assembly on Monday.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State called on the warring parties in Sudan to come to the table for peace talks.

He called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and said “we regret to see the war spread to Lebanon”.

And the GCC has condemned the attack on the headquarters of the UAE ambassador in the Republic of Sudan.

On Monday, the Secretary General of the GCC, Jasem Albudaiwi expressed his “strong condemnation of this attack and the GCC’s steadfast and permanent rejection of all forms of violence”.

