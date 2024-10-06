In May, Fares Samamreh’s son, Jibril, was attacked by the same illegal settlers that displaced him and his family from Zanuta. All photos: David Lombeida for The National

News

MENA

The West Bank shepherds chased out by Israeli settlers

Settlers seized the opportunity at the start of Israel's war on Gaza to land grab from Palestinian shepherds in the occupied territories

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Zanuta

October 06, 2024