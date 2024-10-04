Injured children are carried into Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on October 2. Ramadan Abed / Reuters
Injured children are carried into Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on October 2. Ramadan Abed / Reuters

News

US

US doctors who served in Gaza treated 'children shot in head every day'

After witnessing the horrors of the conflict, 99 medics press the Biden administration to stop sending weapons to Israel

Patrick deHahn
Patrick deHahn
New York

October 04, 2024