UN experts call for investigation into arbitrary execution of women and children in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

UN experts have called for an investigation into “credible reports” of the arbitrary execution, sexual assault and “other degrading” treatment of women and children by Israeli forces in Gaza.

“We are shocked by reports of the deliberate targeting and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian women and children in places where they sought refuge, or while fleeing,” the experts said.

“Some of them were reportedly holding white pieces of cloth when they were killed by the Israeli army or affiliated forces.”

During their “arbitrary detention”, the women and girls were reportedly “denied menstruation pads, food and medicine, and severely beaten”.

On at least one occasion, women were kept in a cage “in the rain and cold, without food”.

Some were “stripped naked and searched by male Israeli army officers”, the experts said, adding that they received at least two reports of rape and threats of rape and sexual violence.

“Photos of female detainees in degrading circumstances were also reportedly taken by the Israeli army and uploaded online.”

#Israel/oPt: UN experts appalled by egregious human rights violations to which #Palestinian women & girls continue to be subjected in #Gaza & #WestBank, incl. credible reports of arbitrary executions, sexual assault & other degrading treatmentshttps://t.co/ag9r3kVJkQ pic.twitter.com/GfdqCTX3yv — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) February 19, 2024

In December, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said a mother and daughter were shot dead by Israeli forces in the Church of the Holy Family compound in Gaza city.

“Seven more people were shot and wounded as they tried to protect others inside the church compound,” the church said.

“No warning was given, no notification was provided,” it said, accusing Israel of killing the mother and child in “cold blood”.

In January the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported that two brothers were executed by Israeli forces as they attempted to carry out an Israeli order to evacuate a residence in Khan Younis.

Nahed Adel Barbakh was carrying a white cloth when he was shot, Euro-Med said.

“His brother, Ramez, was shot and killed while trying to pull Nahed away from the line of fire,” the group said.

The Barbakh family posted on Facebook a photo of the two brothers lying dead on top of one another.

The National has contacted the Israeli army for comment on the UN experts' call for an investigation.